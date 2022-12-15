TEISH

(Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society Museum)

Much has been said about the Ondossagon High School Aggies powerhouse girls basketball program, which produced five state-qualifying teams over a span of just 14 seasons before the school district closed. But the Ondo boys enjoyed success as well.

This picture shows a gifted Aggies team that claimed the 1952-1953 Indianhead Conference championship after posting a 19-2 season record. Readers may take note of the metal backboards that are fanned, not square. Also of interest, though not in clear view here, is the narrow gap between the court's baseline and gymnasium wall. This afforded opponents little maneuverability for inbound passes, and the Aggies often applied stiff defensive pressure to produce steals that led to easy fast-break scores. When blessed with enough athletic players to maintain pressure throughout a game, the Aggies were almost unbeatable at home. 

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments