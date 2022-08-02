...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT...
For the following areas...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage MN
beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
At 501 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 nm southeast of Mouth Of The Cross River, to 20 nm
northeast of Devils Island, to 10 nm southeast of Madeline Island,
moving east at 30 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms.
&&
HAIL...<.75IN;
WIND...>34KTS
(Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society Museum)
Class of 1949 Ashland Oredocker Dave Suminski (1931-2005) was a beast on the gridiron from his earliest days. One of the best to ever step onto the field for AHS, Suminski went on to the University of Wisconsin where his impact playing both offensive and defensive tackle was immediate and ended with his selection the 1952 AP All-American first-team, and 2001 induction into the UW Hall of Fame.
Suminski played on some of the Badgers best football teams, and was part of the offensive line that opened holes for Heisman Trophy winner Alan Ameche. He was the only lineman to play both ways for Wisconsin in the 1953 Rose Bowl, a grueling game the Badgers lost 7-0 despite Ameche's 133 yards rushing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.