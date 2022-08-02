TWISH

(Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society Museum)

Class of 1949 Ashland Oredocker Dave Suminski (1931-2005) was a beast on the gridiron from his earliest days. One of the best to ever step onto the field for AHS, Suminski went on to the University of Wisconsin where his impact playing both offensive and defensive tackle was immediate and ended with his selection the 1952 AP All-American first-team, and 2001 induction into the UW Hall of Fame.

Suminski played on some of the Badgers best football teams, and was part of the offensive line that opened holes for Heisman Trophy winner Alan Ameche. He was the only lineman to play both ways for Wisconsin in the 1953 Rose Bowl, a grueling game the Badgers lost 7-0 despite Ameche's 133 yards rushing.

