The Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team plays host to the Ashland Oredockers at 5 p.m. Tuesday in what looks to be the Bay Area's highlight sports matchup this week. Look for the Ashland Oredockers cross country team to dominate at Spooner behind the the girls duo of senior Addy Bauer and sophomore Grace Swanson, and boys sophomore phenoms Tristan and Dylan Blancarte.

Football

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments