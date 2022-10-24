AHS volleyballMAIN

The Oredockers developed a devoted local following during their 24-9 season, and helped generate donations to several local nonprofits. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott.)

Twenty-four wins, a strong 8-1 second-place finish in the Heart O' North Conference, and a crowd-pleasing, athletic team were not enough to power the No. 3-seeded Ashland Oredockers volleyball team (24-9) past the No. 2 seed Bloomer Blackhawks (31-8) in a WIAA D2 regional final at Bloomer on Saturday, Oct. 22.

But the team's disappointing 3-0 loss to the Blackhawks was not something coach Sarah Moravchik focused on as she discussed the 2022 season.

The Ashland Oredockers (24-9) concluded their season on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a 3-0 away loss in the WIAA D2 regional finals vs. the Bloomer Blackhawks. The Oredockers finished second the the Heart O' North Conference with an 8-1 record. (Photo by Kevin Scott)

 

