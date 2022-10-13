The Ashland Oredockers volleyball team, 21-8 on the season and 7-1 in the Heart O' North Conference according to WIAA reports, wrapped up their regular season with a scheduled game last night at Spooner (12-15/season, 2-5/HON). The 'Dockers, still in the conference title race as of Oct. 13, one game behind St. Croix Falls (29-4/season, 8-0/HON) will enter the WIAA Division 2 playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as the No. 3 seed, hosting No. 14 Spooner in a rematch from Thursday night. Should the 'Dockers win, they will again play at home on Thursday, Oct. 20, against either Somerset or Amery. Ashland has competed injured the past week with two seniors out, but coach Grace Moravchik has faith her team's strengths will serve it well going into postseason.
"What will carry this team is the ability to flip the script," Moravchik said. "When they are down they do not give up. They will turn it on to a new level when others think there is no chance. They believe in themselves and what they have done in the process to get to where they are now. All the sacrifices they made in the off season -- it truly shows. They have a strong physical foundation and a strong mental one as well. They understand that defense wins games, and we practice defense just how they'll play defense in a game. Our blocking keeps improving every week. We have dedicated work and lots of eye training on this and these girls are really improving. I am proud of my team."
