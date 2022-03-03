Nolan Melek
Washburn High School senior and all-state soccer player Nolan Melek has signed a letter of intent to play for the Northland College Lumberjacks in fall 2022.

Melek, who helped lead the Castle Guards to a conference championship and sectional final in fall 2021 as team captain, is Washburn's all-time leader in assists. (Contributed photo)

