...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St.
Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and
Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du
Lac Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and
the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Ashland High School sophomore Madison Burns swept through the Wisconsin Girls State Wrestling Championships by pinning all four of her opponents as she claimed the title in the 235-pound weight class while also wrapping up an undefeated (17-0) season.
Ashland Oredockers sophomore wrestler Madison Burns became the second state champion in Wisconsin high school wrestling history when she pinned her way through four matches in the 235-pound weight class at the WIAA Girls State Wrestling Championships in Madison.
The ever-humble Burns, who was unavailable for comment, made short work of her state qualifying opponents, securing pins in 33 seconds in the first round, 27 seconds in quarterfinals, 4 minutes 32 seconds in semifinals against then-No. 1-ranked Kate Riege of Hartland Arrowhead, and 25 seconds in the Saturday finals en route to the title and an undefeated (17-0) season. The speed with which she cruised through her matches and her humility are a tribute both to her ability and team-first attitude, said coach Joe Hasskamp, who spoke on behalf on his quiet star.
