South Shore Cardinals guard Koy Nelson (in red) dropped 43 points at Ashland in a regular-season game and led the state with a 30.8 points-per-game average. Nelson has committed to playing basketball at NCAA D3 College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
South Shore Cardinals senior guard Koy Nelson has been named to the WBCA's D5 all-state team.
Nelson, who led the Cardinals to a 19-7 season record, finished as the state's leading scorer with a 30.7 point-per-game average. In addition, Nelson averaged 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

