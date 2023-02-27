...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the
Fond du Lac Band, the Red Cliff Band and the northwestern area
of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice accumulations will vary over
Carlton, South St. Louis, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron
Counties. The highest ice totals are expected near Moose Lake to
Solon Springs to Cable to Clam Lake. The highest snow totals
are expected over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and
Iron counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
South Shore girls won their regional championship and will play in sectional semifinals on Thursday, March 2. If they beat No. 3-seed Siren, they will play for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4.
