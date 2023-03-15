girls all conf
Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

South Shore senior Lily Truchon and junior Emily Montgomery's play in 2022-2023 helped the Cardinals to a tie with Hurley atop the Indianhead Conference, and both players were rewarded with first-team, all-conference selections this season. Their junior teammate Kylie Mueller made the third team and senior Beau Reijo earned honorable mention for a third straight year.

Drummond senior Kaitlyn Miller was selected to the second team, as were Mellen's senior Britta Josephson and Butternut's high-scoring Jersey Polencheck. But it was Montgomery, who averaged 20.8 points per game, and Truchon — a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point recruit — who were the Bay-Area's dynamic duo this season. Truchon was the Indianhead's premier five-position player while being named honorable mention all-state for her second straight season and also leading the conference in both scoring (21 points per game) and assists (4.8 per game). With just one year left, and already a two-time all-conference selection, look for Montgomery to emerge as the conference's top player next winter.

