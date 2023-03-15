...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches in northeast Ashland and northern
Iron counties, possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
South Shore senior Lily Truchon and junior Emily Montgomery's play in 2022-2023 helped the Cardinals to a tie with Hurley atop the Indianhead Conference, and both players were rewarded with first-team, all-conference selections this season. Their junior teammate Kylie Mueller made the third team and senior Beau Reijo earned honorable mention for a third straight year.
Drummond senior Kaitlyn Miller was selected to the second team, as were Mellen's senior Britta Josephson and Butternut's high-scoring Jersey Polencheck. But it was Montgomery, who averaged 20.8 points per game, and Truchon — a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point recruit — who were the Bay-Area's dynamic duo this season. Truchon was the Indianhead's premier five-position player while being named honorable mention all-state for her second straight season and also leading the conference in both scoring (21 points per game) and assists (4.8 per game). With just one year left, and already a two-time all-conference selection, look for Montgomery to emerge as the conference's top player next winter.
