With a team short on numbers but nonetheless possessing some top Bay-Area, small-school track and field athletes, the South Shore Cardinals hope to make a run at the Indianhead Conference championships. South Shore has historically been strong in middle distances and relays, and this year will rely on that strength as well as a trio of triple jumpers in freshman Addy LaFontaine, senior Lily Truchon and junior Peyton Jardine. Senior Maggie Ostrenga looks to be a major contributor in the shot put as well.

South Shore Cardinals track and field coach Ryan Tiberg, fresh off coaching a successful girls basketball season that included conference and regional championships, will be relying on some of those same athletes to propel his team in the Indianhead Conference when the predictable early season cancellations end and the outdoor track season begins.

With freshman Addy LaFontaine fresh off a first-place finish in the triple jump and also establishing herself as a force in sprints; Maggie Ostrenga in the shot put; and Lily Truchon again making a mark in middle distances and triple jump, the Cardinals have a small team that can hold its own against bigger schools, according to Tiberg.

