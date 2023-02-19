...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST
Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
South Shore's Kiley Mueller works the perimeter against Hurley Thursday. On a night that required contributions from a flock of players, the Cardinals knocked off host Hurley in a 50-45 win to secure a share of the Indianhead Conference title. South Shore (22-2) enters the WIAA D5 tournament as a No. 1 seed where it is a real possibility the Cardinals may once again face the Northstars, seeded No. 2, in a sectional semifinal matchup. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
The South Shore Cardinals girls basketball team glided to a 12-0 start in what at the time appeared would be an easy flight to the Indianhead Conference’s final championship. But then? The Cardinals experienced turbulence. First a 52-44 home loss to the Hurley Northstars on Jan. 13, followed by a startling 57-38 setback at Drummond on Feb. 9.
Suddenly, South Shore found itself perched in second place, with a must-win at Hurley on Thursday, Feb. 16, against the first-place Northstars to claim a share of the title. The ‘Cards rose to the occasion with a 50-45, hard-fought win, matching the Northstars with 14-2 conference records. The ascent back to the top required real grit, Head Coach Ryan Tiberg said.
