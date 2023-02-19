South Shore MAIN

South Shore's Kiley Mueller works the perimeter against Hurley Thursday. On a night that required contributions from a flock of players, the Cardinals knocked off host Hurley in a 50-45 win to secure a share of the Indianhead Conference title. South Shore (22-2) enters the WIAA D5 tournament as a No. 1 seed where it is a real possibility the Cardinals may once again face the Northstars, seeded No. 2, in a sectional semifinal matchup. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

The South Shore Cardinals girls basketball team glided to a 12-0 start in what at the time appeared would be an easy flight to the Indianhead Conference’s final championship. But then? The Cardinals experienced turbulence. First a 52-44 home loss to the Hurley Northstars on Jan. 13, followed by a startling 57-38 setback at Drummond on Feb. 9.

Suddenly, South Shore found itself perched in second place, with a must-win at Hurley on Thursday, Feb. 16, against the first-place Northstars to claim a share of the title. The ‘Cards rose to the occasion with a 50-45, hard-fought win, matching the Northstars with 14-2 conference records. The ascent back to the top required real grit, Head Coach Ryan Tiberg said.

Shaliyah Lovejoy, (back row, fron left) Emily Montgomery, Faith Langley, Paige Lahti, Gracelyn Lovejoy, Maggie Ostrenga, McKenna Coy, Inge Hartkoorn, Lexy Werhman, Emma Curtis and Sophie Truchon. Idella Wilcox (front row, from left), Azure Grant, Beau Reijo, Lily Truchon, Kiley Mueller, Addy LaFontaine, Chalee Luzzatto, and Rylee Dahlgren (Photo contributed by South Shore High School)
Maggie Ostrenga, a reserve forward, was pressed into service when a teammate got in foul trouble and helped hold Hurley's top scoring threat in check. (Contributed photo)

