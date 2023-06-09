Trap1

{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}The Ashland-Washburn trap team hopes to make its mark at the WTA state championships held this weekend in Rome, Wisconsin, near Wisconsin Rapids. Head Coach Scott Thimm will be counting on a talented team of shooters to equal or better the team’s top finishes last spring at junior varsity, novice, and varsity levels.(Contributed photos by the A{/span}shland/Washburn trap team){/p}

The Ashland-Washburn trap team has its sights on a strong showing at the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League 2023 state tournament to be held June 10-11 at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association Complex in Rome, Wisconsin, near Wisconsin Rapids. Thirty-four shooters from the Bay area including a team from Drummond High School will make the trek in hopes of bringing home a state title. The Ashland-Washburn contingent will be led in part by Ashland High School freshman Dylan Mashan, who on Sunday, June 4, shot 50 straight clay targets. Not even a week earlier, on Monday, May 31, Dylan’s brother Garrett, just a sixth grader, connected on 25 in a row. According to Scott Thimm, head coach of the team, state is where his team may shine.

“Shooters will compete as an individual and as a team,” Thimm said. “In 2022, our junior varsity team placed first, our novice team took second, and our varsity team placed third. We had several shooters earn individual awards too, and I’m excited to see similar results this year — we have a talented group of shooters.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments