Alex Rasmussen is more than a student-athlete. He also has achieved the highest rank in scouting — Eagle Scout — after completing a service project to construct a pavilion at the Cable Gun Club. Only about 6% of scouts earn the rank.

Drummond High School 2023 graduate Alex Rasmussen has a resume that is difficult to keep on one page. A scholar athlete, class officer, valedictorian, multiple-sport and multiple-time all-conference selection, one-time state qualifier in golf, and Eagle Scout with a keen interest in math and physics, Rasmussen will be attending Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., in fall where he will plans to pursue physics or engineering. The Ashland Daily Press discussed with Rasmussen his many interests, and what will happen next as he ventures beyond the small town and school in which he’s thrived.

Question: You do a ton of sports. Do you have a favorite moment from one?

image1~2.jpeg

Drummond High School recent graduate Alex Rasmussen has been a familiar face to athletes and fans within the Indianhead Conference for the past four seasons during which he has earned numerous individual awards including all-conference nods in several sports and 2023 academic all-state.
image1~3.jpeg

Valedictorian of his class, Rasmussen’s favorite school subjects are math and physics.
image1~4.jpeg

Rasmussen will study physics or engineering at Michigan Technological University in Houghton. He expects his studies to consume too much time to allow participation in organized sports.

