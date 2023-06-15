...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Alex Rasmussen is more than a student-athlete. He also has achieved the highest rank in scouting — Eagle Scout — after completing a service project to construct a pavilion at the Cable Gun Club. Only about 6% of scouts earn the rank.
Drummond High School recent graduate Alex Rasmussen has been a familiar face to athletes and fans within the Indianhead Conference for the past four seasons during which he has earned numerous individual awards including all-conference nods in several sports and 2023 academic all-state.
Drummond High School 2023 graduate Alex Rasmussen has a resume that is difficult to keep on one page. A scholar athlete, class officer, valedictorian, multiple-sport and multiple-time all-conference selection, one-time state qualifier in golf, and Eagle Scout with a keen interest in math and physics, Rasmussen will be attending Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., in fall where he will plans to pursue physics or engineering. The Ashland Daily Press discussed with Rasmussen his many interests, and what will happen next as he ventures beyond the small town and school in which he’s thrived.
Question: You do a ton of sports. Do you have a favorite moment from one?
