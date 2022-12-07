The Bay Area's basketball season opened with the expected cast of scorers leading the way, including Ashland senior Brynn Erickson, South Shore senior Lily Truchon and fellow Cardinal junior Emily Montgomery all pouring them in. Among the boys, Oredockers senior Xander Parduhn, the team's leading scorer last season, has returned with his shooting stroke intact.

But no two Bay-Area top guns have stood out thus far like Mellen Granite Diggers all-conference senior point guard Tommy Zakovec and South Shore Cardinals jumping-jack senior forward Carter Lulich.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments