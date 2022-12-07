...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
South Shore’s Carter Lulich scored his 1,000th career point Monday with a thundering jam during a 77-36 win over LCO. (Contributed photo by Isaac Rantala)
The Bay Area's basketball season opened with the expected cast of scorers leading the way, including Ashland senior Brynn Erickson, South Shore senior Lily Truchon and fellow Cardinal junior Emily Montgomery all pouring them in. Among the boys, Oredockers senior Xander Parduhn, the team's leading scorer last season, has returned with his shooting stroke intact.
But no two Bay-Area top guns have stood out thus far like Mellen Granite Diggers all-conference senior point guard Tommy Zakovec and South Shore Cardinals jumping-jack senior forward Carter Lulich.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.