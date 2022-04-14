Running on

With myriad games being rescheduled due to the predictably unpredictable Bay-Area weather, the AHS track team just keeps running. Already this season, state qualifiers senior Cody Lustig, and junior Grace Moravchik have broken school track records, while state-qualifying pole vaulter senior Elaina Seeger has posted strong showings as she regains last year’s form. Distance runners sophomore Adeline Bauer and junior Uitto have earned first- or second-place finishes in their respective distances, with Bauer posting times that are already bringing her close to state-qualifying. Results from Thursday’s Heart O’ North Conference meet at UW-Superior were not available by press time.

