...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the
Grand Portage Reservation, the St. Croix Band in Burnett
County, the Bad River Reservation and the Bois Forte Band,
Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
After a bumpy start to the season that saw Butternut sophomore Caitlynn BeBeau clock in some three minutes slower than expected at the Sept. 5 Phillips Invitational, BeBeau returned to form on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Chequamegon Invitational in Park Falls. Posting a time of 21:46.40 over the 5,000-meter course, BeBeau placed third among 18 runners. The race offered her an opportunity to line up against perhaps Wisconsin's best female distance runner, Chequamegon senior and likely WIAA D3 cross country state champion Autumn Michalski, who scorched the course in a time of 18:15.10.
Although she may be challenged by South Shore freshman Sophie Truchon and several Washburn harriers who have defeated BeBeau in two different races over this season and last, look for BeBeau to repeat as the Northern Lights conference champion with an excellent shot at qualifying for the WIAA D3 state meet where she will get another chance to measure herself with Wisconsin's best.
