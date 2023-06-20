Trap recap
The Ashland-Washburn High School Trap Team again enjoyed its share of success this season, and recognition was ample for the young team that will look to reload for a run at the varsity state championship next season. Individual awards presented during a recent team banquet:

High gun boys: Isaac Hasskamp 23.5

