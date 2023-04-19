AHSSoccer
Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

What would one call a high school athletic program which in 24 seasons has made six state tournaments; possesses the second-longest winning streak in state history without a tie at 25 games in 2009-2010; claims the smallest number of goals allowed in a season with a mere two in 2010; scored the most goals in a game —21 vs. fellow WIAA D3 opponent Antigo (enrollment 703) in 2021; just two coaches including one WSCA Hall of Fame inductee, Anne Whiting, and another a lock to become one, Jonny BeBeau; among other notable achievements?

One would call that program the Ashland girls soccer team. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this dynamic duo of coaches has led the 'Dockers' to an even more impressive feat: An all-time best .791 winning percentage in Wisconsin high school girls soccer history.

