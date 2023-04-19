...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 6 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many
area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any
additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin,
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows remain very high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1218 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in
the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain.
Northeast Minnesota is expected to receive snowfall while
northwest Wisconsin is expected to see rainfall. Expect
steady to falling river levels across the northern tier of
Minnesota. Rain and snowmelt will cause additional flooding
for northwest Wisconsin and areas of northeast Minnesota that
drain into the St. Croix River.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
What would one call a high school athletic program which in 24 seasons has made six state tournaments; possesses the second-longest winning streak in state history without a tie at 25 games in 2009-2010; claims the smallest number of goals allowed in a season with a mere two in 2010; scored the most goals in a game —21 vs. fellow WIAA D3 opponent Antigo (enrollment 703) in 2021; just two coaches including one WSCA Hall of Fame inductee, Anne Whiting, and another a lock to become one, Jonny BeBeau; among other notable achievements?
One would call that program the Ashland girls soccer team. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this dynamic duo of coaches has led the 'Dockers' to an even more impressive feat: An all-time best .791 winning percentage in Wisconsin high school girls soccer history.
