CrossCountry1

(Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

 

The Washburn girls cross country team claimed the Indianhead Conference championship behind the strength of five runners with top-15 finishes, led by freshman medalist Linnaea Shackleford, pictured, who was followed by teammates No.6 Sofia Borchers, No. 9 River Macrum, No. 12 Jessica Chard and No. 13 Ellyn Suske-Funk. Butternut freshman Caitlynn BeBeau, the conference's season points leader, took second among the girls, and South Shore's Paige Lahti and Lily Truchon finished fourth and fifth. Drummond freshman Lily Ramsey came in tenth. On the boys side, Drummond junior Cole Giesregen placed third, while senior teammate Alex Rasmussen claimed sixth. Sophomore Daniel Truchon of South Shore took tenth. 

