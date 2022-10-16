...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches in the higher elevations around Mellen and locations
southeast of Mellen in eastern Ashland County.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Washburn girls cross country team claimed the Indianhead Conference championship behind the strength of five runners with top-15 finishes, led by freshman medalist Linnaea Shackleford, pictured, who was followed by teammates No.6 Sofia Borchers, No. 9 River Macrum, No. 12 Jessica Chard and No. 13 Ellyn Suske-Funk. Butternut freshman Caitlynn BeBeau, the conference's season points leader, took second among the girls, and South Shore's Paige Lahti and Lily Truchon finished fourth and fifth. Drummond freshman Lily Ramsey came in tenth. On the boys side, Drummond junior Cole Giesregen placed third, while senior teammate Alex Rasmussen claimed sixth. Sophomore Daniel Truchon of South Shore took tenth.
