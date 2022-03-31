Powerlifting

(Contributed photo)

Lahaela Mika and Madison Gingras competed at the USA High School & Teen Powerlifting Nationals held in Lombard, Ill., March 23-26. Gingras placed 14th overall, and Mika — who currently holds the nation's top raw bench press in her weight class — placed fifth. At nationals, Gingras and Mika performed three lifts: squat, bench press and deadlift. Total pounds lifted was used to determine their place of finish.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments