...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FLURRIES OVER NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING...
Areas of freezing drizzle and snow flurries are expected through
10 AM over much of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
The freezing drizzle may create slippery stretches on area roads,
elevated surfaces, and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling early
this morning and be prepared for changes in pavement conditions.
Locations in Minnesota which may experience freezing drizzle early
this morning include Cook, Orr, Ely, Grand Rapids, Hibbing,
Virginia, Biwabik, Isabella, Grand Marias, Grand Portage, Cotton,
Hill City, Floodwood, Twig, Cloquet, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor,
Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Pine City.
In Wisconsin locations include Superior, Solon Springs, Bayfield,
Washburn, Cable, Ashland, Mellen, Hurley, Mercer, Grantsburg,
Siren, Spooner, Trego, Hayward, Park Falls, and Phillips.
Lahaela Mika and Madison Gingras competed at the USA High School & Teen Powerlifting Nationals held in Lombard, Ill., March 23-26. Gingras placed 14th overall, and Mika — who currently holds the nation's top raw bench press in her weight class — placed fifth. At nationals, Gingras and Mika performed three lifts: squat, bench press and deadlift. Total pounds lifted was used to determine their place of finish.
