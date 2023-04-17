...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North-northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
area, Ashland County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect
many areas of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 235 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
- Local law enforcement reported portions of Highway 13 covered
with water in Glidden Saturday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Glidden.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to
rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the
advisory area.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 8 inches in the higher elevations. Additional accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches expected elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Red
Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions are expected along
and north of Highway 2 not including the city of Superior.
Winds will be strongest through tonight, while snow will be
heaviest Monday morning. There will be an overlap in between
where blizzard conditions are expected. The snow will be wet
and heavy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Ashland Oredockers soccer team remained unbeaten at 4-0-1 coming into a scheduled Monday match against the Hayward Hurricanes (0-1) that was cancelled due to snow.
The' Dockers enjoyed successful home outings at Northland College's Ponzio Stadium with 10-0 win over Spooner on Thursday, April 13, and a 5-1 defeat of Lakeland on Friday, April 14. Assuming the snow allows, it will be a busy week for Head Coach Jonny BeBeau's team, which travels to Minocqua to face Lakeland (1-1) again Tuesday before welcoming Bay-Area foe Washburn (0-0-1) on Thursday, April 20 at Ponzio.
