Contributed photo by Paul Barnes

The Ashland Oredockers soccer team remained unbeaten at 4-0-1 coming into a scheduled Monday match against the Hayward Hurricanes (0-1) that was cancelled due to snow.

The' Dockers enjoyed successful home outings at Northland College's Ponzio Stadium with 10-0 win over Spooner on Thursday, April 13, and a 5-1 defeat of Lakeland on Friday, April 14. Assuming the snow allows, it will be a busy week for Head Coach Jonny BeBeau's team, which travels to Minocqua to face Lakeland (1-1) again Tuesday before welcoming Bay-Area foe Washburn (0-0-1) on Thursday, April 20 at Ponzio.

