Behind the strong guard play of senior Kade Jolma, who finished with 14 points, junior Xander Parduhn's 18 points, and junior forward Marcus Kruzan's (pictured) efficient inside play, the Ashland Oredockers defeated the Barron Golden Bears in Ashland on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 59-50. It was the second meeting between the two teams, with Ashland falling to Barron at Barron on Dec. 13, 56-54. The Oredockers record improved to 6-12, while Barron fell to 7-9.
(Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
