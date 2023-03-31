...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay MN to the Twin Ports and along the entire
South Shore of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light to moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches, except up to one inch for northern Douglas County.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team looks to build upon its successful 2022 season with a goal in 2023 of advancing as far into the WIAA D3 playoffs as possible. The ‘Dockers feature an experienced, athletic team that will be among the few in Wisconsin favored to make the state tournament.
When referencing the best athletic programs at any level, the term “rebuilding” is almost never used. “Reloading” is the more common descriptor and often prophetic by season’s end. Such may be the said about the Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team. Already considered royalty among WIAA D3 programs, the ‘Dockers return a team that in 2022 won the Heart O’ North Conference title, went 17-4-1 overall, and advanced to sectional semifinals where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Lakeland (17-2-1) in a 4-3 penalty kickoff after playing the Thunderbirds to a 2-2 tie during regulation.
That team was young, led by two-time honorable mention all-state forward Haillee Wilson — who in fall, as a true freshman, started for St. Ambrose University — and this season will feature 11 players with skills, experience, and an unusually high level of athletic ability that is apparent whenever the team takes the field. As ever, the team’s expectations are high, according to Head Coach Jonny BeBeau.
