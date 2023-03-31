Oredockers soccer

The Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team looks to build upon its successful 2022 season with a goal in 2023 of advancing as far into the WIAA D3 playoffs as possible. The ‘Dockers feature an experienced, athletic team that will be among the few in Wisconsin favored to make the state tournament.

When referencing the best athletic programs at any level, the term “rebuilding” is almost never used. “Reloading” is the more common descriptor and often prophetic by season’s end. Such may be the said about the Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team. Already considered royalty among WIAA D3 programs, the ‘Dockers return a team that in 2022 won the Heart O’ North Conference title, went 17-4-1 overall, and advanced to sectional semifinals where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Lakeland (17-2-1) in a 4-3 penalty kickoff after playing the Thunderbirds to a 2-2 tie during regulation.

That team was young, led by two-time honorable mention all-state forward Haillee Wilson — who in fall, as a true freshman, started for St. Ambrose University — and this season will feature 11 players with skills, experience, and an unusually high level of athletic ability that is apparent whenever the team takes the field. As ever, the team’s expectations are high, according to Head Coach Jonny BeBeau.

