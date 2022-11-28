AHS hockey

With an abundance of seniors and juniors who are both talented and experienced, the Ashland Oredockers hockey team looks to be a force in nrthern Wisconsin this season. The team began its season with a 6-1 home win over Nov. 18 and will play the Hayward Hurricanes Tuesday, Nov. 29 at home. (Contributed photo by Brooke Melek)

With a home 6-1 victory already secured on Friday, Nov. 18 against Barron, the Ashland Oredockers hockey team kicks off its season in earnest Tuesday, Nov. 29 in a home match against the Hayward Hurricanes. 'Dockers coach Darryl Penner has a team loaded with seniors and upperclassmen, with a clear goal to compete at a high level.

“We have potential to have a very successful season this year,” Penner said. “We have many returning core players and lots of senior leadership. This usually sets a team up for success in high school sports. So we have high expectations this season.”

