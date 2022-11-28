...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY LATE EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow remains possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches
possible in Ashland and Iron counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday late evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
With an abundance of seniors and juniors who are both talented and experienced, the Ashland Oredockers hockey team looks to be a force in nrthern Wisconsin this season. The team began its season with a 6-1 home win over Nov. 18 and will play the Hayward Hurricanes Tuesday, Nov. 29 at home. (Contributed photo by Brooke Melek)
With a home 6-1 victory already secured on Friday, Nov. 18 against Barron, the Ashland Oredockers hockey team kicks off its season in earnest Tuesday, Nov. 29 in a home match against the Hayward Hurricanes. 'Dockers coach Darryl Penner has a team loaded with seniors and upperclassmen, with a clear goal to compete at a high level.
“We have potential to have a very successful season this year,” Penner said. “We have many returning core players and lots of senior leadership. This usually sets a team up for success in high school sports. So we have high expectations this season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.