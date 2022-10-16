Football1

With a 26-20 Homecoming win over the Hayward Hurricanes on Friday, Oct. 14, the Ashland Oredockers concluded their regular season with two straight wins and a 3-4 record in the Great Northern Conference. Based on WIAA tie-breaker criteria, the victory propels the 'Dockers into the WIAA D3 state playoffs as a No. 8 seed, where the team will square off in a Friday, Oct. 21, away matchup with the state's No. 2 ranked D3 team the Onalaska Hilltoppers. (Contributed photo Ross Pattermann)

The Ashland Oredockers football team persisted, seemingly saved its best football for the end of the season by winning its final two games, and is now heading to Onalaska to play in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 state playoffs against the Hilltoppers on Friday, Oct. 21. This is the fourth time in the past six years that coach Travis Larson's 'Dockers (3-4 in the Great Northern Conference), have qualified for the playoffs and this one carries special meaning, he said.

“I am a bit emotional right now,” Larson admitted. “It is a chance to get another week with these seniors. It is a chance to spend more time as a team. The family dynamic of the sport is special. One goal the team has every year is to get to (the playoffs). We know in the conference we are in, getting three or four wins is tough. To do that … the players really work to compete. Young guys step up when players are injured, they never give up or in. We feel that it shows how tough these young men are.”

