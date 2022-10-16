...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches in the higher elevations around Mellen and locations
southeast of Mellen in eastern Ashland County.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
With a 26-20 Homecoming win over the Hayward Hurricanes on Friday, Oct. 14, the Ashland Oredockers concluded their regular season with two straight wins and a 3-4 record in the Great Northern Conference. Based on WIAA tie-breaker criteria, the victory propels the 'Dockers into the WIAA D3 state playoffs as a No. 8 seed, where the team will square off in a Friday, Oct. 21, away matchup with the state's No. 2 ranked D3 team the Onalaska Hilltoppers. (Contributed photo Ross Pattermann)
The Ashland Oredockers football team persisted, seemingly saved its best football for the end of the season by winning its final two games, and is now heading to Onalaska to play in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 state playoffs against the Hilltoppers on Friday, Oct. 21. This is the fourth time in the past six years that coach Travis Larson's 'Dockers (3-4 in the Great Northern Conference), have qualified for the playoffs and this one carries special meaning, he said.
“I am a bit emotional right now,” Larson admitted. “It is a chance to get another week with these seniors. It is a chance to spend more time as a team. The family dynamic of the sport is special. One goal the team has every year is to get to (the playoffs). We know in the conference we are in, getting three or four wins is tough. To do that … the players really work to compete. Young guys step up when players are injured, they never give up or in. We feel that it shows how tough these young men are.”
