Oredockers football

(Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

Several early mishaps led the Ashland Oredockers to a 37-0 halftime deficit in Friday’s season opener at Northwestern High School.

The Tigers scooped up an Ashland fumble for a touchdown, and a costly penalty inside the Tigers' five yard line put the Oredockers in a hole they couldn’t climb out of, ending in a 37-8 defeat.

