...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
It was a productive two days last week for the Ashland Oredockers boys and girls basketball teams, both of which celebrated wins in close conference games against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday, Dec.1, followed by a decisive girls home victory against Cumberland 54-15 on Friday, Dec. 2.
In the Thursday contests, the Dockers boys stormed back from 11 points down to overcome the Bulldogs 58-54 at home, while their female counterparts held on to beat Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47-44 in an away matchup. Both teams kicked off their Heart O' North Conference seasons victoriously, and with the win over Cumberland the girls team now sits at 2-0 in the HON.
