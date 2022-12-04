AHS basketball

(Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

It was a productive two days last week for the Ashland Oredockers boys and girls basketball teams, both of which celebrated wins in close conference games against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday, Dec.1, followed by a decisive girls home victory against Cumberland 54-15 on Friday, Dec. 2.

In the Thursday contests, the Dockers boys stormed back from 11 points down to overcome the Bulldogs 58-54 at home, while their female counterparts held on to beat Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47-44 in an away matchup. Both teams kicked off their Heart O' North Conference seasons victoriously, and with the win over Cumberland the girls team now sits at 2-0 in the HON. 

