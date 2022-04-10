...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Grace Moravchik on her way to winning the 55-meter hurdles on a day that also saw her shatter the school record in the 800-meter run, shaving almost two seconds off Aneesa Tucker’s old time. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
Ashland Oredockers junior Grace Moravchik set a school indoor track record in the 800-meter run at the Packy Paquette Invite held in the UW-Superior Fieldhouse Friday, April 8. Although not always an event in which Moravchik — who excels as a state-qualifying 300-meter hurdler — competes, her time of 2:31.34 bested that of Oredockers standout Aneesa Tucker (2:33.30) who was the 2017 state outdoor champion in the event. Tucker is now a decorated heptathlete at Bemidji State University. Moravchik also took first in the 55-meter hurdles and third in the long jump.
Ten teams were represented at the meet, and other athletes placing in the top five for the 'Dockers were:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.