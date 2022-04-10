Record Shattered

Grace Moravchik on her way to winning the 55-meter hurdles on a day that also saw her shatter the school record in the 800-meter run, shaving almost two seconds off Aneesa Tucker’s old time. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

Ashland Oredockers junior Grace Moravchik set a school indoor track record in the 800-meter run at the Packy Paquette Invite held in the UW-Superior Fieldhouse Friday, April 8. Although not always an event in which Moravchik — who excels as a state-qualifying 300-meter hurdler — competes, her time of 2:31.34 bested that of Oredockers standout Aneesa Tucker (2:33.30) who was the 2017 state outdoor champion in the event. Tucker is now a decorated heptathlete at Bemidji State University. Moravchik also took first in the 55-meter hurdles and third in the long jump.

Ten teams were represented at the meet, and other athletes placing in the top five for the 'Dockers were:

