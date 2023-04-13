4-14-Feature.jpg

The Oredockers will rely on a senior-laden team to make a mark this season after gaining loads of experience last year. The ‘Dockers finished a solid 11-5 in the Heart O’ North Conference, 12-8 overall, and appear poised to improve on that effort in 2023. 

 Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

Expect a strong season from the Ashland Oredockers baseball team in 2023 after a bit of backslide last season – keeping in mind this is Ashland, historically one of the Northwoods’ top programs – with an 11-5 Heart O’ North Conference record and fourth-place finish.

Encouragingly, Ashland was led last year by two players who return this season, all-everything senior Marcus Kruzan, a University of St. Thomas recruit, and fellow senior Ty O’Bey, the ‘Dockers’ top hockey player who fittingly carries a big swing from the ice to the field.

4-14-KempfShot.jpg

Ashland Oredockers Head Coach Chris Kempf brings Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (class of 2020) skills and experience with him as he guides his team this season through what he expects to be a highly competitive Heart O’ North Conference.  

