...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO
1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen
affecting Iron and Ashland Counties.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Western Lake Superior...including Tyler Forks River at
Stricker Road near Mellen...Major flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon by 515 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near
Mellen.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11.9 feet, Water over State HWY 169 1.25 miles
upstream from the gage location.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of near
12.5 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.2 feet on 06/16/2018.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
areas, Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas and Iron.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding and ponding of water in low-lying and
poor drainage areas. River or stream levels are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 337 PM CDT, Spring snow melt will continue with above
normal temperatures this week. A near record amount of water
stored in the snowpack will be released. This will cause
rapid snowmelt runoff and lead to ponding of water and quick
rises on streams and rivers. Minor flooding is expected in
the advisory area.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Bad River near Odanah affecting Ashland County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Bad River near Odanah...Minor flooding is forecast.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO
SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bad River near Odanah.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Several Roads including Miller Road,
Government Road and State Road may be flooded at this stage.
Flooding of these areas is also dependent on the volume of water
flowing from the White River which comes in below this gauge.
At 18.0 feet, Water approaches the level of Highway 2 near Odanah
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of near 17.0 feet Friday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 07/04/1949.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Bad River at Odanah affecting Ashland County.
.Warm daytime temperatures along with low temperatures remaining
above freezing overnight will accelerate snow melt. River flows will
increase quickly and remain high for the next week.
For the Bad River at Odanah...Minor flooding is forecast.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO
LATE MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bad River at Odanah.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Minor flooding begins as water encroaches
on State Street through the Sugar Bush.
At 9.0 feet, Many roads and several homes are impacted by flood
waters in the Old Odanah area. Government Road south of US
Highway 2, Miller Road and State Road will see areas of water
flowing over the roadway.
At 9.3 feet, Water begins to flow onto US Highway 2 .35 Miles East
of Government Road. Water floods Kakagon Slough causing water to
encroach on the Fish hatchery and homes on Kakagon Rd. Water
begins flooding the Pow wow grounds.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of near 9.2 feet by early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
The Oredockers will rely on a senior-laden team to make a mark this season after gaining loads of experience last year. The ‘Dockers finished a solid 11-5 in the Heart O’ North Conference, 12-8 overall, and appear poised to improve on that effort in 2023.
Ashland Oredockers Head Coach Chris Kempf brings Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (class of 2020) skills and experience with him as he guides his team this season through what he expects to be a highly competitive Heart O’ North Conference.
Expect a strong season from the Ashland Oredockers baseball team in 2023 after a bit of backslide last season – keeping in mind this is Ashland, historically one of the Northwoods’ top programs – with an 11-5 Heart O’ North Conference record and fourth-place finish.
Encouragingly, Ashland was led last year by two players who return this season, all-everything senior Marcus Kruzan, a University of St. Thomas recruit, and fellow senior Ty O’Bey, the ‘Dockers’ top hockey player who fittingly carries a big swing from the ice to the field.
