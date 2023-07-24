7-25-BraydenAction.jpg

Bad River's Brayden Connors said playing in the just-completed North American Indigenous Games allowed him to show that small tribes can compete with the best athletes from across North America.

 Contributed photo by Kevin Scott.

Along with several other athletes from both the Red Cliff and Bad River Bands of the Lake Superior Chippewa, AHS junior Brayden Connors was selected to compete for the Team Wisconsin U19 baseball team at the North American Indigenous Games held in Halifax, Nova Scotia from July 15-23. Playing first base and designated hitter, Connors provided offensive punch for the team, which won a silver medal.

7-25-BraydenHeadshot.jpg

Connors helped Team Wisconsin bring home a silver medal in baseball at the North American Indigenous Games, held in Canada.
  

