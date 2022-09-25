Oredockers1.jpg

The Ashland Oredockers cross country team, led by veterans Addy Bauer and Dylan Uitto, is also loaded with young runners whose times are dropping. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

Runners from the Bay Area and beyond lined up in Maple last week for the John Woodbury Invitational hosted by Northwestern High School. By the time the day was finished, two things were clear. First, Ashland junior Addy Bauer, with her first-place finish and time of 21:20.9 over the 5K course, is picking up the pace in her bid to become the fastest female distance runner in AHS history.

Second, she is already being chased by a bevy of strong young runners including freshman Gloria Swanson, who finished ninth.

Addy Bauer continued setting the pace at the John Woodbury Invitational, where she finished first in the 5K race. (File photo by Jason Juno/Ironwood Daily Globe)

