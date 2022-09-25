...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional gale-force gusts of 35 to 40
knots are possible this evening over the Outer Apostle Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
The Ashland Oredockers cross country team, led by veterans Addy Bauer and Dylan Uitto, is also loaded with young runners whose times are dropping. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
Runners from the Bay Area and beyond lined up in Maple last week for the John Woodbury Invitational hosted by Northwestern High School. By the time the day was finished, two things were clear. First, Ashland junior Addy Bauer, with her first-place finish and time of 21:20.9 over the 5K course, is picking up the pace in her bid to become the fastest female distance runner in AHS history.
Second, she is already being chased by a bevy of strong young runners including freshman Gloria Swanson, who finished ninth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.