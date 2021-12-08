WilsonLetter

Ashland Oredockers senior all-state soccer player Haillee Wilson signed a letter of intent to attend and play soccer for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Wilson, also a starting point guard on the Oredockers basketball team, possesses outstanding speed that should translate well onto the soccer field for the Fighting Bees. She has been a staple on each of the Oredockers state qualifying teams and looks to lead Ashland soccer to lofty heights again this year. Along with Wilson, pictured are Athletic Director Travis Larson (from left), parents Aaron and Steph Wilson and soccer coach Jonny BeBeau.

