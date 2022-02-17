For any who follow high school alpine skiing in the state of Wisconsin and beyond, Washburn High School senior Davina Anderson’s name will emerge on a short list of the best skiers around. She’s also an honors student who is also a standout softball and soccer player for the Washburn Castle Guards.
The Daily Press caught up with Anderson to discuss her skiing exploits and plans that appear certain to include sports in college.
Question: Please describe the satisfaction you experience playing sports.
Answer: When I get to just have fun with my teammates, but also when I know I am having a good practice or a really good race. What I love about skiing is that I get to go really fast through the course, it is really fun. Something challenging about skiing is that you want to keep a good speed, staying on my edges, and making good turns around the gates to have a good run. I also believe in working hard. If you work hard, you get good results.
Q: What are your goals for the rest of the year?
A: I have qualified for state in alpine skiing. At state, I would like to qualify for nationals and compete there, in New Hampshire. I have been asked to ski for some schools and I have been asked to play softball for a school, but I have made no decisions yet on where I am going. Right now, I am just focusing on state.
Q: Have you followed the winter Olympics?
A: I am watching the winter Olympics and someone that I will be watching is Mikaela Shiffrin. She is a very good alpine skier. Some events that I will be following are freestyle skiing and alpine ski racing.
Q: Who inspires you and why?
A: My great grandpa. He inspires me because when I was younger, I would always ski with him, and I would always want to race him down the hill, and he was a hard-working person.
Q: How about some of your other interests?
A: I enjoy other sports such as playing on the Washburn softball and soccer teams, swimming, going to CrossFit, and photography. I love animals, and I love coaching little kids.
Q: You are all alone on the slopes, competing. What’s your takeaway?
A: It is a combination of emotions. I am excited, nervous, anxious, but I am ready to go and have fun. When I am inspecting the course is when I am thinking about my strategy on how I am going to ski the course. When I am in the start gate, I don’t think about anything I just go and do the best that I can on the course.
Q: Let’s talk about challenges you’ve experienced thus far.
A: The most challenging thing is probably dealing with school and sports. Staying on top of my homework when I am gone with any sport. I am doing just fine now, but before — early on, when I was just starting high school — I would get behind sometimes and that was hard. But now overcoming that challenge has told me that I could do it and that I am capable of doing it. I would advise (younger athletes) to just go for it and work hard because it will pay off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.