While their WIAA D3 counterparts across Chequamegon Bay, the Ashland Oredockers, were racing through conference enroute to a berth in the state semifinals before bowing out to Madison Edgewood, the WIAA D4 Washburn Castle Guards also notched a strong year playing against heightened competition in hopes of staking their own claim to a berth at state.

The ‘Guards fell short of their goal, dropping a 4-1 regional finals match to stacked private school co-op Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis. With a combined enrollment nearly 2-1/2 times that of Washburn’s, McDonell/Regis also enjoyed the advantages of playing at home with a roster comprised of recruits from a geographical area of more than 70,000 residents.

