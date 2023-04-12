AHS Soccer
Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

The host Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team made an early-season statement with a 4-0 win over the Barron Golden Bears at Northland College's Ponzio Stadium on Thursday, April 6.

Junior Sienna Mika did most of the scoring for Ashland with three goals, while fellow junior Hannah Bochler added the other. The duo currently leads the Heart O' North Conference in goals scored, and the 'Dockers remain undefeated with a 2-0-1 overall record. Ashland played at home Thursday night against Spooner with results too late for deadline, and will welcome Lakeland Friday at 4:30 p.m. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments