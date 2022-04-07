3 on 3 tourney

The Butternut 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted 36 teams at Butternut High School on Saturday, April 2. Founder Adam LaRose, athletic director and basketball coach for Butternut's boys basketball team, said it was mission accomplished for the tournament, which completed its ninth running after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus. "We want to give area athletes meaningful athletic experiences, and through sports continue to teach the values of hard work, teamwork, competition and civic involvement. We are passionate about providing these opportunities as a way to help build athletes' self-esteem and confidence," he said.

Proceeds from the tournament go directly to supporting Butternut athletic programs. Listings of winning teams were not available.

