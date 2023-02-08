.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of flurries in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the
evening. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
Drummond junior Clayton Bjork is among several Northwoods players setting scoring marks this season. (Contributed photo by Eric Iversen)
There has been no shortage of offense among Bay-Area boys and girls basketball players this season.
Guards Tommy Zakovec, a senior from Mellen, has had two 60-plus-point outbursts in single games, both the highest in Wisconsin this year. Bayfield sophomore guard Quintin Bresette dropped 58 in a recent game against South Shore to deliver the state's third-highest output thus far. Both have added their names to the modern-day, all-time list of the 25 highest scoring individual boys efforts in WIAA history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.