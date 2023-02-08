Scoring

Drummond junior Clayton Bjork is among several Northwoods players setting scoring marks this season. (Contributed photo by Eric Iversen)

There has been no shortage of offense among Bay-Area boys and girls basketball players this season.

Guards Tommy Zakovec, a senior from Mellen, has had two 60-plus-point outbursts in single games, both the highest in Wisconsin this year. Bayfield sophomore guard Quintin Bresette dropped 58 in a recent game against South Shore to deliver the state's third-highest output thus far. Both have added their names to the modern-day, all-time list of the 25 highest scoring individual boys efforts in WIAA history.

