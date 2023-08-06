The Mellen Granite Diggers finished with a 2-6 record last season, despite a potent offense that four times scored more than 30 points including a staggering 92 against Lakeland - East Conference foe the Washburn Castle Guards in a 114-92 loss – the highest scoring high school football game in Wisconsin history. New Head Coach Russ Odovero does not expect that kind of offensive output this season, but he is encouraged by the team's increased number of players and will work to improve play on both offensive and defensive lines as the 'Diggers strive to become a more physical team.
New Mellen Granite Diggers Head Coach Russ Odovero wasn't about to let a football program that has become a community staple falter. So when former Coach Tom Zakovec stepped down after last season, Odovero stepped up from his assistant-coach role to grab the top spot. With a roster comprising fewer than 20 players, which is still about half the boys enrollment at Mellen High School, Odovero's first mission is accomplished. The real work begins Tuesday, Aug. 8 with the team's first practice, according to the coach.
"Football, due to its speed, physicality and relatively high degree of difficulty, requires a certain level of work, commitment and effort, on the field and off, just to be able to compete, let alone be good,” he said. “It is not a sport where you can just show up when it is convenient and go through the motions. A goal this season is to work hard in practice to establish the proper culture, mindset and level of physicality that is needed to be competitive. It will be a challenge and it won't happen overnight, but it is something that we will be working on."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.