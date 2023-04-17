Tennis
Contributed photo by Paul Barnes

The Ashland Oredockers boys tennis team is expecting of year of development as it at long last enters its season following several postponements. The team welcomed Lakeland (1-1) to Ashland High School on Thursday, April 13, followed by a trip to Amery (4-0) on Friday where the 'Dockers fell to the Warriors 6-1. With inclement weather always a factor, the Oredockers were scheduled to play next at Eau Claire North on Friday, April 22, before returning home on Monday, April 25, to face Superior. 

