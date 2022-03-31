Boys Battle

Koy Nelson drops in two points during the Border Battle all-star game that pitted northern Wisconsin all-stars against a northern Minnesota all-star team. Nelson led the Wisconsin contingent with 21 points in a 121-91 loss. (Contributed photo)

South Shore Cardinals senior guard Koy Nelson led the Wisconsin boys all-star team with 21 points in a 121-91 loss to the Minnesota all-stars at the Duluth Area Youth Basketball Association Border Battle on Tuesday, March 29 at the University of Minnesota-Duluth's Romano Gymnasium. Despite the loss, Nelson said playing in the game was a meaningful experience.

"It meant a lot to be chosen for this year's all-star game," Nelson said. "To be selected by coaches who acknowledge my career and efforts is humbling and an honor."

