8 man

Siren and its roster of 30 players were just too much for Mellen and its roster of 11. Washburn also lost in 8-player action. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

Siren roars in Mellen, 'Guards fall

The Mellen Granite Diggers came up against one of the state's best 8-player football teams, Siren, with a full roster of nearly 30 players, in their home opener Sept. 2.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments