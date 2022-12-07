...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Mellen coach Don Morehouse will rely on Tommy Zakovec to drive the 'Diggers offense this season, while counting on other seniors to also step up for a team that he feels will match up well with all but the Indianhead Conference's expected top teams, Hurley and Solon Springs.
“My expectations for the season are to get better every night and be playing our best at tournament time,” he said. “Along with Tommy, we will look for senior Brady Hanson-Peterson to have a great year as well and be a leader to our younger players. Our other senior, Tommy Rossberger, has done a great job of accepting and setting an example in his role coming off the bench, playing physical basketball and rebounding for us. We have length and depth this year. Granted the depth is very young but they will come along as the season plays out. We might pay a price early but I look for us to be playing well toward the end of the season. I'd like to see us improve defensively – we have a ways to go. Although we scored 96 the other night at Winter we also gave up 84. We have several kids playing their first high school basketball and it shows at times — but they will improve with experience.”
