The Mellen Granite Diggers volleyball team (14-10), a No. 3 seed, ran into a boatload of trouble on Saturday, Oct. 22, in their WIAA D4 regional finals match against the No. 2 Prentice Buccaneers (32-6). The 'Diggers, who took third in the Indianhead Conference this season, fell 3-0 to a Buccaneers team that came into the matchup ranked No. 6 among all WIAA D4 teams. Prentice jumped out to a 25-9 win in the first game, then held back Mellen 25-17 in the second before claiming the third game against a by-then fatigued 'Diggers team, 25-6.

