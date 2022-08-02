...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT...
For the following areas...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage MN
beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
At 501 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 nm southeast of Mouth Of The Cross River, to 20 nm
northeast of Devils Island, to 10 nm southeast of Madeline Island,
moving east at 30 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms.
&&
HAIL...<.75IN;
WIND...>34KTS
After playing just two games in fall 2021, the Mellen Granite Diggers 8-person football team returns with a full schedule of games this season. Mellen has a host of returning players but, with its small enrollment, the program will struggle to fill its roster and maintain depth at each position, according to its coach. (Contributed photo)
While Bay-Area eight-person football teams in Washburn and South Shore plunge ahead for a second full season of post-pandemic games, their counterpart to the south, the Mellen Granite Diggers, are coming back after playing just two games in 2021. Despite the lack of competition last season, the 'Diggers will still field an experienced team — though one short on numbers, Head Coach Tom Zakovec said.
“Our lack of number of athletes, and our overall team size, are always our biggest concerns,” the coach said. “With the lack of numbers it’s very hard to do eight-on-eight practices, so we have to be very creative to accomplish what we need to do to get ready for games. Our contact drills sometimes have to be cut short just for the fact we can’t afford to lose anyone to injury. As far as lack of size, it can be very intimidating to the kids. Getting them to overcome that can be quite a challenge.”
