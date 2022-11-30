...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Drummond's Clayton Bjork drives to the basket against Siren. He is among the team leaders expected to help the Lumberjacks compete for a conference title this season. (Contributed photo)
Led by strong guard play, athleticism and a traditionally tough defense, the Drummond Lumberjacks appear to be on the short list of teams that could claim the Indianhead Conference title this season. Senior Alex Rasmussen, No. 24, is a returning all-conference performer who will assisted by juniors Cole Giesregen and Clayton Bjork to propel the 'Jacks. (Contributed photo by Kelly Randolph)
Last season, few would have argued that the Hurley Northstars boys basketball team, with a wealth of senior talent and among WIAA D5's best players in then-junior Eli Talsma, were the Indianhead Conference team to beat. The Northstars confirmed that status by winning the Indianhead, and then qualifying for state.
This season? Not such a given as the Bay-Area's South Shore, Mellen, Washburn and consistently tough Drummond – the only conference team to defeat Hurley last year – all return top players and quality depth. Despite the presence of outstanding individual players Carter Lulich, a five-tool player at South Shore who as a preseason all-state pick in WIAA D5 will look to contribute in all areas for the Cardinals – at different times being asked to play center, power forward, small forward, shooting guard and point guard — and Tommy Zakovec, maybe the league's best pure point guard, it is the Drummond Lumberjacks that could find themselves being crowned as champions by season's end.
