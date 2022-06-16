...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Race Johnson of the Ashland/Washburn trap team took first place in the JV division at the state competition, breaking 98 of 100 clay pigeons he faced. (Contributed photo)
The Ashland/Washburn and Drummond high school trap teams were on target at the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League state championships held at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association shooting complex in Rome June 11-12. Competing on June 12 with 32 teams and 889 shooters in the large-school 2A league, Ashland/Washburn's junior varsity team took first place by hitting 464 of 500 birds. The novice squad took second place by scoring on 392 of 500 birds, and varsity took third place with 481 of 500 birds. Individually, Race Johnson took first place overall among junior varsity shooters, breaking 98 of 100 birds, Justin VanVlack took third place among junior varsity shooting 95 of 100 birds, and Griffin St. Germain took third in the novice division shooting 84of 100 birds.
Regular-season standouts included Elissa Brzenzski, who finished second in conference in the female high gun competition, and Andy Parent, who was selected to the 2022 all-state team after having among the top overall averages in Wisconsin for the spring league season.
