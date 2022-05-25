...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Washburn's Jon Kubik soars to a sectional-qualifying leap in the long jump at the Park Falls WIAA D3 regionals held May 23. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
Numerous Bay-Area track and field athletes advanced to sectionals from their respective regional meets on Monday, May 23. For Ashland, competing in the Osceola regional, junior Grace Moravchik moved on in 100-meters, 300-meter hurdles and long jump. Moravchik broke the Oredockers school record in the 300-meter hurdles, an event in which she qualified for state last season, with a time of 46.48 seconds. Sophomore distance runner Adeline Bauer advanced in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, as did senior 2021 state-qualifying pole vaulter Elaina Seeger and junior Dylan Uitto, who had a personal best in the 800-meter run.
