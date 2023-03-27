With eyes drifting towards track and field, softball, soccer, and other spring sports, basketball fans get one more shot at watching three of the Bay Area’s best players compete with a team of northern Wisconsin all-stars as they square off against northern Minnesota’s stars in the annual Border Battle Tuesday March 28 at the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Romano Gymnasium.

Appearing in the girls game will be Ashland Oredocker Brynn Erickson and South Shore Cardinal Lily Truchon. On the boy’s side, South Shore’s high-flying Carter Lulich, who at just under 6 feet, 2 inches tall will be a favorite to bring home the title in the slam-dunk contest, will be representing the Wisconsin contingent. Both Erickson, a Michigan Technological University volleyball recruit, and Truchon, a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point basketball recruit, said that playing in the game is indeed an honor.

