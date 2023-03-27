Three of the Bay Area’s top basketball players, Ashland’s Brynn Erickson and South Shore’s Lily Truchon and Carter Lulich, will be matching their skills against northern Minnesota’s all stars in the annual Border Battle held Tuesday, March 28 at the University of Minnesota Duluth Romano Gymnasium.
With eyes drifting towards track and field, softball, soccer, and other spring sports, basketball fans get one more shot at watching three of the Bay Area’s best players compete with a team of northern Wisconsin all-stars as they square off against northern Minnesota’s stars in the annual Border Battle Tuesday March 28 at the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Romano Gymnasium.
Appearing in the girls game will be Ashland Oredocker Brynn Erickson and South Shore Cardinal Lily Truchon. On the boy’s side, South Shore’s high-flying Carter Lulich, who at just under 6 feet, 2 inches tall will be a favorite to bring home the title in the slam-dunk contest, will be representing the Wisconsin contingent. Both Erickson, a Michigan Technological University volleyball recruit, and Truchon, a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point basketball recruit, said that playing in the game is indeed an honor.
