track roundup

Ashland Oredocker senior Cody Lustig, a three-event state qualifier in 2021, took first in the 55-meter hurdles, 200-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash, and fifth in the long jump, to top all Bay-Area athletes in points at the Dennis Simpson Invitational Friday, April 1 at UW-Superior’s indoor facility. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

Headed by multiple first-place finishes from Ashland Oredockers senior Cody Lustig, who broke the 2007 meet record in the 55-meter hurdles; junior Grace Moravchik, and sophomore Adeline Bauer, numerous Bay-Area athletes finished in the top five in their respective events at the Dennis Simpson Invitational track meet held at the UW-Superior indoor facility on Friday, April 1. Fourteen teams competed at the invitational. Bay-Area teams included Ashland, Drummond, South Shore and Washburn. Local top-five finishers were:

Boys:

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments